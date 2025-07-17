Homeless man allegedly uses hammer to smash his way into Aldine family's home, HPD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An assault suspect is behind bars after the Harris County Sheriff's Office said he used a hammer to smash his way into an Aldine family's home.

"It's very scary. I'm scared to be in my own home," Belinda Valdivia said.

Valdivia said she was inside her home off Aldine Mail Route around 8:45 p.m. on Monday when she heard the glass on her front door shatter.

Surveillance video shows a man whom the sheriff's office identifies as Kristopher McDowell, 36, using a hammer to smash the glass.

Valdivia said she alerted her husband, who grabbed a golf club and went outside to confront the suspect, while she called 911 and her three daughters hid in a closet.

Valdivia said the man had somehow pried open her front gate and smashed several windows on her SUV before attacking the house.

Court records show McDowell, who's listed as homeless, was arrested July 1 after threatening Valdivia at her home.

"When I shout out, 'Who is it?' he said, 'Open the door, b-word. I'm gonna get in there and kill you,'" she said.

Despite a criminal history that includes convictions for robbery, assault, and evading, McDowell bonded out of jail for $100.

After the latest alleged attack, his bond is now set at $100,000 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony criminal mischief.

Valdivia said she doesn't know McDowell but sometimes sees him pushing a shopping cart in the neighborhood.

"My daughter told me she had a dream about it last night, about the guy. As a mom, that kind of hurts me because I just want to protect my kids, and I can't protect my kids with somebody like this," Valdivia said.

Despite never owning a gun before, she said she'll likely purchase one now.

"I'm still afraid. I'm looking out the window constantly. As I'm talking to you, I keep on looking out the window," Valdivia said.

