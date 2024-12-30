USPS worker charged after being accused of using stolen credit cards for purchases, documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A USPS employee has been accused of using stolen credit cards to make purchases at Academy stores in Webster and Houston, according to charging documents.

The suspect, 26-year-old Cornelius Jermaine Davis, was identified after officials recognized his car during multiple curbside pickups.

Documents say that on Dec. 9, a Webster Police Department officer, posing as an Academy employee, brought Davis his order of stolen goods. Other officers were reportedly on standby and arrested him.

Authorities said Davis was found with a fake driver's license on him at the time of his arrest.

USPS records show Davis worked as a carrier technician at the Astrodome Station and had worked for USPS since 2018.

Initially, Davis claimed he got the credit card information from Instagram, but when detectives searched his phone, they found evidence that he had stolen checks from the mail.

Detectives also said they found multiple messages regarding check and credit card theft in his phone.

Officials said that Davis also had order confirmations on his phone from Academy, Dicks Sporting Goods, and James Avery in other people's names. One order was for a $1,731 go-kart.

Surveillance video captured Davis, wearing his USPS uniform pants, putting the go-kart in a Public Storage unit on Dec. 5.

Authorities later located the go-kart in a Public Storage unit at 8610 Glenavista Street with a search warrant.