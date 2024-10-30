Democrat Collin Allred holds rallies in Houston in final push to win voters ahead of Election Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a roundtable in The Heights, Congressman Colin Allred and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) listened to the stories of women, doctors, and caregivers who say they've seen and felt the direct impact of the state's restrictive abortion law.

"Whether you consider yourself to be pro-choice or not, this law has gone way too far," Allred said.

Allred is focusing on women's reproductive rights as a cornerstone of his campaign. There is the roundtable on Tuesday, and there was his speech at the Houston rally last week for Vice President Kamala Harris.

His race against Sen. Ted Cruz is close to the margin of error, and no Texas Democrat has won a statewide race in 30 years. Texas has also never elected a Black U.S. Senator. Allred knows this race is about highlighting the differences between Cruz and himself.

"Ted Cruz is desperate," Allred told reporters. "Desperate to not talk about what he's actually done to folks in this state. He has nothing to say for what he's delivered by being in the Senate for over 12 years for Texans because he has not delivered."

At a small business roundtable, Allred insisted that Cruz, despite his focus on jobs, votes against the very bills that bring jobs to Texas. When ABC13 profiled Cruz earlier in October, during his statewide bus tour, the Senator pointed to a highway bill cosponsored with Warnock as evidence of his delivering of promises to Texans to improve Texans' lives.

Allred is working these final days to beat convention and win a seat in the Senate.

"We should be talking about what's happening in Texas right now," Allred said. "This (women's health) is a real issue. He's making up issues, and folks need to understand that."

It is a spring to the finish. Allred moves from Houston to the Valley where he'll campaign Wednesday in two different cities.

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, X and Instagram.