US-59 southbound frontage road lanes at SH-99 shut down due to major crash involving 18-wheeler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound feeder road of US-59 after SH-99 Lanier Parkway will be closed for the next three to four hours due to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler, the City of Sugar Land said Friday morning.

The crash was reported on Houston Transtar shortly after 6 a.m.

According to the city, three lanes of the feeder road are affected. The Williams Way exit heading southbound on the freeway is closed.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

