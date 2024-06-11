US-59 bridge closure as part of Brazos River project in Sugar Land postponed, TxDOT says

The Brazos River Turnaround underneath U.S. 59 in Sugar Land is getting repairs as part of a 38-month construction project to prevent erosion.

The Brazos River Turnaround underneath U.S. 59 in Sugar Land is getting repairs as part of a 38-month construction project to prevent erosion.

The Brazos River Turnaround underneath U.S. 59 in Sugar Land is getting repairs as part of a 38-month construction project to prevent erosion.

The Brazos River Turnaround underneath U.S. 59 in Sugar Land is getting repairs as part of a 38-month construction project to prevent erosion.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Planned closures along the U.S. 59 bridge in Sugar Land over the Brazos River have been postponed, officials announced Tuesday.

The video above is from the previous report: Major US 59 bridge repair begins soon at Brazos River in Sugar Land

The Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT, said work on the bridge was supposed to start this weekend but will need to be rescheduled.

The construction is part of a $53 million bridge extension project, which will move the highway bridge and frontage roads north by 1,000 feet.

The project is designed to help stop erosion under the bridge and save homes and neighborhoods repeatedly hit by flooding.

READ MORE: Portion of Southwest Fwy in Fort Bend County to close as part of expansion project over Brazos River

TxDOT said it was working on the rescheduled date for the project.

It's unclear why the closure was postponed.

SEE ALSO: Fort Bend residents worried 'we could be next' as they say homes being swallowed by Brazos River