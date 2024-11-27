Families in flooded apartments feeling unheard ahead of Thanksgiving in Sunnyside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Flooded apartments are causing a big headache for families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Several families at Cullen Apartments on Wenda Street say their apartments flooded after neighbors told ABC13 that a maintenance worker fixing an AC unit hit a water pipe, causing a massive problem for several units.

At least three families are displaced, and they told Eyewitness News that their homes took on a lot of water.

The residents impacted say the complex's owners, the Marquis company, and the management are not giving them alternative living plans even though this was not their fault.

They told ABC13 that they continue to feel unheard.

"The water was gushing off this wall," resident Alicia Simmons said. "The water was gushing to here."

Latricia Ryan, who lives two floors down from where the pipe issue started, said her ceiling was gutted on Wednesday morning because of the water damage.

"They say they're trying to help, but they don't look like they're trying to help at all. They're not talking to us," Ryan said.

The unit above Ryan's has fans working around the clock in an attempt to dry the carpet that took on the water.

The family told ABC13 that they're nervous about continuing to live in their unit after seeing water come out through the light fixtures and ceiling fans.

Simmons said she's frustrated and will now need to figure out what's next for her family.

"Honestly, I'm hurt. It's not the fact of what happened; it's the way they just left us in this situation. It's my babies, what about them?" Simmons said.

The families impacted told ABC13 they want to be moved to different units, but so far, the complex's decision-makers have communicated little to nothing to them.

"In these low-income neighborhoods, this is what we have to deal with," Simmons said.

She told ABC13 that this situation could have been handled differently and is upset with the ownership and management team's lack of accountability and action.

When ABC13 went in person to Cullen Apartments on Wednesday, the doors to their officer's room were locked, and a sign on the door stated that they would only be taking appointments.

Eyewitness News repeatedly called their line, but no one answered. When someone came to the door, they would not answer our questions.

