UH basketball team beats BYU, extending home-winning streak to 30 games

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For University of Houston basketball, there is no place like home.

"We do what we do," UH head coach Kelvin Sampson said. "We didn't do anything different today."

The big win over BYU extended the longest current home winning streak in college basketball to an incredible 30 games. It was a win like so many under head coach Kelvin Sampson.

"We had 13 fast break points, scored 24 points off their turnovers, we had 18 second-chance points," Sampson said. "We do that a lot."

Their identity is on full display from the jump at the core, defense in rebounding.

"Here's how you have to play in this program," Sampson said. "Here's what's required of you. There is an accountability that goes with that that is non-negotiable."

Coogs used great defense and great shooting to beat BYU 86-55.

UH hit a season-high 16 three-pointers. Emanuel Sharp led all scorers with 18, and Terrance Arceneaux added 15. The Coogs improved to 10-3 on the season and 2-0 in the Big XII Conference.

The win also changed the Courgar's home record to an incredible 101-6 at the Fertitta Center since it was opened in 2018. BYU only had one player score in double figures.

"We went out there and just played hard, and I felt like we've been doing that most of the season," UH guard LJ Cryer said. "But today, I felt like we finished it off with a rebound."

After the game, Coach acknowledged Morton Ranch's LJ Cryer for his defense and continued leadership. This UH team building for the games when they really matter later in this season.

"We've had a lot of things happen that's required a lot of pain and discomfort and uncomfortably," Sampson said. "But you come through that, and once you come through that, (you say) 'Hey, OK. Here's who we are now, and now let's just continue the course.'"

Coogs are back in action Monday night, hosting TCU at Fertitta Center.