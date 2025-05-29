Eastbound I-10 backed up after 18-wheeler gets stuck under Houston Avenue Bridge, HCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic on I-10 is backed up after an 18-wheeler got stuck under the Houston Avenue Bridge on Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported the incident on the I-10 Katy Freeway at the I-45 North Freeway entrance at about 4:30 p.m.

Danny Perez with TxDOT said crews are working to offload the truck's cargo to get the vehicle out from under the bridge. Then, he said, crews will use bucket trucks to inspect the bridge for structural damage. If no damage is found, traffic will be allowed to pass as normal.

For now, authorities warn drivers traveling eastbound on I-10 to expect delays.

TxDOT says the Houston Avenue Bridge will be completely replaced in an upcoming White Oak Project.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.