Houston Avenue Bridge above I-10 Katy Freeway hit by 18-wheeler carrying large cylinders

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler carrying large cylinders hit the Houston Avenue Bridge over I-10 Katy Freeway, causing closures in both directions on Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department confirmed a big rig hit the bridge around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, crews were still on the scene checking the bridge, which is closed in both directions.

One of the biggest pieces of the project is that Houston Avenue will run under I-10 -- so there will be no more Houston Avenue Bridge for 18-wheelers to hit, and often cause hours-long backups.

The Houston Avenue Bridge has long been an issue for 18-wheeler drivers on I-10. It gets hit dozens of times a year, typically resulting in hours-long traffic backups.

TxDOT's I-10 White Oak Bayou project, which started construction in January, aims to fix that issue by moving Houston Avenue under I-10. The other goal of the project is to help with road flooding in the area.

The Houston Avenue Bridge work is scheduled for mid-2025 through late 2027. The entire project won't be finished until late 2028.

