SkyEye video shows truck stuck on slope of IH-10 East at Waco Street during early rush hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A food truck stuck on IH-10 East caused major delays for drivers during the early rush hour on Thursday.

SkyEye video shows the food truck stalled on the East Freeway slope at Waco Street.

The roads have since cleared, but at 4:13 p.m., SkyEye Reporter Don Armstrong said he could see traffic backed up on IH-10 Eastbound all the way to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Houston TranStar verified the incident at 3:42 p.m. and reported it cleared about an hour later.

It's unclear how the food truck became stuck on the slope, and no injuries were reported.

