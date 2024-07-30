Police searching for hit-and-run suspect after allegedly slamming into couple's yard in Pearland

Investigators believe they have the suspect identified, and he could face criminal charges, depending on the outcome of the investigation. With three damaged cars, the couple wants someone held responsible.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pearland couple is dealing with three wrecked cars and some damage on their home after a white truck slammed into their front yard early Monday morning.

The husband and wife, who do not want their names used, initially shared the dramatic video on social media to help identify the driver.

In the video, you can see the white truck careening down Texas Street and striking three cars parked in the family's front yard. It then backs up, and drives off. This was just before 1 a.m., and the couple who lives in this home was jolted awake.

"My husband heard the loud noise. The car went into the house," the homeowner, who did not want her name used, said. "We ran out here, and he was already gone."

After the homeowner shared the video on a Facebook group, the Veterans of Foreign Wars post reached out. The homeowner says she spoke to the VFW manager, and also filed a police report.

"He was coming out of the VFW, coming into our street, and as soon as he came into our street, you can tell he floored it, lost control, and rammed into the cars," the homeowner said.

Pearland police confirmed that there is an active investigation, and that the VFW is cooperating, giving investigators the name of the driver they believe was responsible. Investigators believe they have the suspect identified, and he could face criminal charges, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The couple impacted say they hope the driver is identified and charged soon. With three damaged cars, they want someone held responsible.

"We weren't out drinking. We weren't out doing anything. We were just sleeping. We weren't out partying or driving around," the homeowner said.

