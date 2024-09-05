Beryl's aftermath still causing 'abnormal' problems to ditches in Surfside Beach, couple says

"Surfside people are pretty tough. But this is something that has to be dealt with," the couple, who has lived in Surfside Beach for more than 10 years, said after ditches in the area weren't tended to after Hurricane Beryl hit on July 8.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Chet and Tiffany Davidson have lived in Surfside Beach for more than 10 years, but they described what they're currently experiencing as "abnormal."

They're talking about the amount of water overtaking many of the streets around their home.

Chet said they've had some rain over the last few days, but not enough to cause issues with flooding.

The Davidsons believe this is taking place because ditches in the area weren't tended to after Hurricane Beryl hit on July 8.

"They got inundated with sand and trash," Chet Davidson said.

The couple said their ditches are usually cleaned out within a few days of a storm leaving the area, but it's been 59 days since Beryl hit Texas.

"It was significant enough from this hurricane that it is causing a lot more problems than usual," Tiffany Davidson said.

So, who is supposed to fix this?

"My understanding is it's the responsibility of the Velasco Drainage District," Chet Davidson said.

ABC13 spoke with a representative of the Velasco Drainage District on the phone on Thursday morning.

They said they are aware of the issue and want to get it resolved "as soon as possible," but added that wet weather has prevented them from working in a timelier manner.

Surfside Beach Mayor Gregg Bisso said the city is working closely with the district to get the ditches cleaned out.

Bisso also believes this summer's weather has complicated the process but believes Velasco Drainage District is doing everything possible to resolve things.

"Please help us out," Tiffany Davidson said. "We understand there are some issues that are going to occur. We can handle that. Surfside people are pretty tough. But this is something that has to be dealt with."

The Davidsons said most residents don't live on Surfside Beach full time, but they do know people who are stuck at home until the water recedes.

