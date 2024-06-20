Clear Lake Shores residents struggle with coastal flooding from Tropical Storm Alberto

CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas (KTRK) -- The threat from Tropical Storm Alberto has gone down, but it will take time for high water levels along the coast to follow.

"I woke up (Wednesday) morning, and it was like this," Jerry Cartwright said. "Got a little higher (Thursday), and it's still about the same level."

Cartwright is surrounded by several feet of water. The Clear Lake Shores home he's lived in since he was 2 years old is now an island.

"I don't need to come out, no. I got everything I need," he said. "Food, water, electricity - it's all I need. I can watch Channel 13!"

If you live in Clear Lake Shores, you're probably used to coastal flooding from the bay. The last time the water got this high was during Hurricane Nicholas in 2021.

"Most of the houses, if not all of them, are on stilts. Just keep an eye on the weather, know if it's coming, and move the cars," Cartwright's neighbor, Bill Come, said. "We've got everybody from drunken shrimp fishermen to retired NASA astronauts to CEOs in the same neighborhood. Folks will actually jump in and help each other out when something happens."

Just down the street, Schaffer's Bar and Grille got six inches of water inside. Meanwhile, Skipper's Café was safe this time.

"After 30 years of being here, you develop a family relationship with everybody. I've known kids in diapers, and they're 30 years old now," owner Kimon Psarovarkas said. "It's hard to let the weather and this bad stuff that happens to push you away."

You may not be able to control the weather. But you sure can control how you handle it.

"I'm used to it. I'm 83 years old. I ain't got no place to go," Cartwright laughed.

