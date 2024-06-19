51 Texas counties under disaster declaration as Tropical Storm Alberto moves through the Gulf

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 51 southern counties on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Alberto moves through the Gulf of Mexico.

Dozens of Texas counties are now under a disaster declaration as Tropical Storm Alberto makes its way through the southern parts of the state.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued the declaration Wednesday for 51 counties, including:

Aransas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Fort Bend, Frio, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Harris, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kenedy, Kinney, Kleberg, La Salle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Nueces, Orange, Real, Refugio, San Patricio, Starr, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala.

Abbott said his decision was to help Texans and at-risk regions have the resources to respond to the tropical storm.

"Texans are urged to heed the guidance of state and local officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The governor said they were working with local and emergency officials to assist areas impacted by heavy rainfall, tropical winds, and coastal flooding.

Tropical Storm Alberto formed on Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, becoming the first named storm of what is forecasted to be a busy hurricane season.

Authorities say rainfall totals for Texas could reach up to 10 inches.

