High tide and storm surge causes flooding in Surfside as Tropical Storm Alberto moves inland

SURFSIDE, Texas (KTRK) -- The community of Surfside is still dealing with several inches of flooding in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Alberto.

Several people are without power on the island as residents prepare for what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

The sun may be back out, but massive waves continue to churn in the Gulf of Mexico as southeast Texas welcomes the first named storm of hurricane season. The west side of Surfside is blocked off as the high tide and storm surge continue to flood certain streets, and only residents are allowed to pass through.

"You can't make it back there," resident Kevin Martin said about the neighborhood.

"It's part of Surfside, you know, we were expecting it," Vikki Frank told ABC13 while walking to the store.

Surfside Mayor Gregg Bisso said no emergencies were reported but added that they are dealing with downed power lines, and several homes are without electricity. Out of caution, they are trying to keep everyone out of the flood waters.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Alberto slams Texas coast with surge and heavy rains

Tropical Storm Alberto has left many Texans underwater along the Gulf Coast and brought storm-force wind gusts with a two- to four-foot surge.

The amount of water brought by Tropical Storm Alberto caught some off guard.

"It kind of surprised all of us down here. I mean, it's 500 miles away; this usually doesn't happen," Martin said.

Some residents said they're used to the flooding threat at this time of year but didn't expect this much flooding with this storm.

"It's definitely worse than I expected, or I would be gone. I should've been more prepared. It's not even a hurricane. It's just a tropical thing," James Wighmans said.

The mayor is urging everyone to get prepared this hurricane season.

This will be the first one for resident Nancy Pena. "This is very new to me, and I'm not in the least prepared," she said.

Pena says she will be getting her hurricane kit ready as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Surfside Beach remains closed.

