Man dies after being hit by tow truck while walking on Westheimer Road in west Houston, police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a tow truck in west Houston on Sunday, according to detectives.

The Houston Police Department said the hit-and-run happened on Westheimer Road at about 10 p.m.

Investigators said a 47-year-old man was walking across the roadway when he was hit by a white tow truck.

The driver didn't stop to render aid and continued driving eastbound on Westheimer, according to police.

The 47-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

