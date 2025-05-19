24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Man dies after being hit by tow truck while walking on Westheimer Road in west Houston, police say

Monday, May 19, 2025 6:37PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a tow truck in west Houston on Sunday, according to detectives.

The Houston Police Department said the hit-and-run happened on Westheimer Road at about 10 p.m.

Investigators said a 47-year-old man was walking across the roadway when he was hit by a white tow truck.

The driver didn't stop to render aid and continued driving eastbound on Westheimer, according to police.

The 47-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

