Former Astros prospect Will Wagner, part of Kikuchi deal to Houston, gets 3 hits in MLB debut

ANAHEIM, California -- Once he finally secured tickets for his famous father, Will Wagner had a major league debut to remember.

The son of former All-Star reliever Billy Wagner got hits in his first three at-bats to help the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Monday night.

"Just growing up in big league clubhouses, I kind of know what to expect," the younger Wagner said. "It was a nerve-wracking day for sure, but once you get that first at-bat out of the way, it's all good."

Toronto acquired the infielder on his 26th birthday in the July 29 trade that sent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros, where Wagner's dad spent the first nine of his 16 big league seasons.

Will Wagner was called up Monday from Triple-A Buffalo and started at second base against the Angels, batting sixth. He laced the first pitch he saw into the right-center gap for a second-inning double and finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run.

"I was nervous on the on-deck circle, but once I was walking to the plate, I just started to gain a little bit more confidence," Wagner said. "Just go up there and know I'm here for a reason, and I was just trying to be aggressive."

His only misstep was forgetting at first to leave tickets for his fiancée and his father.

"My dad texted me and was like, 'Hey, we still can't get in,'" Will Wagner said. "I was like, 'Oh gosh, I've got to get them tickets.' But we got it all figured out."

Billy Wagner made it to the ballpark following a whirlwind journey that first had him in Buffalo last weekend to watch his son play. After flying home to Virginia on Sunday, he learned of Will's promotion and boarded a plane for California.

The seven-time All-Star, a member of the Astros Hall of Fame, was quick to offer advice for the big day.

"He just said to relax, be present, and have fun with everything," Will Wagner said. "It's just a game, have fun."

Wagner singled with two outs in a four-run third for his first career RBI and rolled another single into right field in the fifth. All three hits to begin his career came against right-hander Davis Daniel.

Wagner became the fourth player in Blue Jays history to have three hits in his major league debut. He finally made his first out on a fly to center in the seventh.

"It's pretty cool when you have a debut like that. It kind of gives guys some energy," Toronto manager John Schneider said.

Wagner is primarily a second baseman, with experience at first and third. He's known as a line-drive hitter, with 25 home runs in 290 minor league games.

"Everyone, when they talk about him, they say, 'OK, he's just a baseball player,' and those guys usually find their way to do pretty well," Schneider said. "A lot of contact, hits the ball hard, really smart in-game decisions."

Schneider plans to use Wagner primarily at second base, with some opportunities to play third, and have him in the lineup regularly for the remainder of the season.

To make room on the roster, the last-place Blue Jays optioned infielder Luis De Los Santos to Buffalo.

The move was made after Wagner played just seven games at Buffalo following the trade from Houston. In 77 combined games at Triple-A for Sugar Land and Buffalo, he batted .315 with six home runs and 43 RBIs.

"When I was at Houston, in big league camp, we had (Alex) Bregman, (Jeremy) Peña and (Jose) Altuve, and I would talk to them every day," Will Wagner said. "And I was like, 'These guys are going to be Hall of Famers.' Now I'm here, and I have (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) and Bo (Bichette) to talk to, too. And there is a mix of guys who are younger that I can fit in with, too. So I'm excited."

