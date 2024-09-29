Man accused of shooting 17-year-old girlfriend in N. Harris County, charged with murder, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to the shooting scene in the 7800 block of Richards Road on Sunday morning.

Authorities say the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Tomas Bautista, 21, was charged with murder and booked into the Harris County Jail.

After the shooting, Bautista fled the scene, but he was later detained after returning to the scene.

Gonzalez said that the suspect and the victim were reportedly in a dating relationship.