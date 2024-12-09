Toddler dies after being hit by car in Channelview, HCSO says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler is dead after being hit by a car in Channelview on Monday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the crash happened at around 2:14 p.m. in the 16400 block of Woodrow Street.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the toddler who was struck and killed was possibly 2 years old.

Authorities say the driver remained on the scene, and the toddler was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where the child died. Officials say that the toddler did have supervision.

