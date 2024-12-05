Here's how to prevent parental stress during the holiday season

The holiday season can add financial stress and pressure from relatives, leading parents to compromise their wellness. Experts say setting boundaries and prioritizing self-care will have a healthy impact on the whole family.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Surgeon General recently released an advisory identifying parental stress as a significant public health issue.

The advisory shows that almost half of parents report feeling "overwhelmed" daily, compared to 26% of non-parents.

That stress only goes up over the holidays. Local therapist Beatrice Klopah joined Eyewitness News. She said that combined, parents feel worn thin and burned out.

Social media, public safety threats, and new cultural demands on parenting have made parenting more stressful now than it was generations ago.

The holiday season can add financial stress, travel stress, and pressure from extended family, leading parents to compromise their wellness.

Klopah advises her clients to be "bold." That involves setting boundaries and prioritizing self-care.

She said modeling those behaviors will have a healthy impact on the whole family through the holidays and beyond.

