'Unmanageable debt' plaguing Americans with high stress and high bills

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A survey from Experian found adults dealing with unmanageable debt are feeling constant stress trying to pay it down and cover basic necessities.

Experian's Senior Director of Consumer Education and Advocacy, Rod Griffin, joined Eyewitness News to explain the financial hardships too many Americans are facing and how people can dig out of it.

The main contributors to unmanageable debt are credit cards, medical expenses, and both personal and student loans.

Experian's survey found that approximately 36% of people who have overcome unmanageable debt took on an additional job or side hustle.

About 26% utilized the snowball method, which involves prioritizing smaller debts first.

Griffin said several debt management and debt consolidation tools are available to help people regain control of their finances.

He added that bankruptcy can also be a tool but should only be used as a last resort.

