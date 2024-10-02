Caught on camera: Argument before woman shot to death in front of children in NW Harris County

Authorities said a woman is dead after she was found fatally shot in northwest Harris County on Wednesday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A surveillance camera recorded the moment a woman was shot to death in front of her two young children at a Willowbrook-area apartment complex.

Houston police say the woman was shot by someone she knew around 8 a.m. on Wednesday at the Willow Green Apartments near 249 and FM 1960.

The video, obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News, shows a man walking into the woman's second-floor apartment.

After the door closes, you can hear a man saying, "Oh really?"

A woman's then heard saying "Go ahead" three times before a gunshot rings out. It's followed by eight more gunshots as the victim screams in agony.

The man is then seen leaving the apartment and calmly walking away a mere 20 seconds after he arrived. (Eyewitness News is blurring his face until police name him a suspect).

Neighbors told ABC13 they've seen him at the victim's apartment before, and one said she's seen him camped out in the parking lot in a bid to keep tabs on the victim.

Eyewitness News spoke to two women who said they were flagged down by one of the victim's sons.

"We were like, 'Hey, you all missed the bus,'" the witness recalled. "Her little 6-year-old was like, 'I know, but he shot my mom.'"

Upon hearing that, the women said they sprung into action.

"As soon as he said that, we took off running. 'Show us the apartment that you're staying,'" the witness said. "He brought us to the apartment, and we went in there, and she was just gasping for air."

The witnesses told Eyewitness News they applied towels to the woman's wounds and called 911. Neighbors said two young children were in the home at the time of the shooting, and two other kids were at school.

"(The) kids are going to be messed up for the rest of their lives because they witnessed it," a witness said. "They saw it. I just really feel for the children. I really, honestly, feel for those kids."

Neighbors say police know who the suspect is, but police have not yet confirmed his name.

