Volunteer accused of ripping off seniors in Third Ward by promising bus trip: 'I was disheartened'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Constable Precinct 7 deputies arrested a man for felony theft after an alleged scheme defrauding seniors.

Deputies said that a group of senior citizens contacted them from the Third Ward Multi-Service Center through their "Are you Okay?" program, an initiative aimed at protecting seniors.

"They lived in Third Ward, and they each gave him $120 per senior, expecting the trip to happen, and it never happened," Pct. 7 Deputy J. King said.

King says that through her investigation, she learned the suspect, Shawn Shoemaker, worked at the multi-service center.

She said Shoemaker promised seniors a trip during Black History Month to visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee.

After collecting the money and moving the dates of the trip, King said the group of 30 realized it was not going to happen.

Deputies said they issued a search warrant for Shoemaker through the Harris County district court and arrested him this week for felony theft.

"I was disheartened about it," Constable James "Smokie" Phillips said.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, x and Instagram.