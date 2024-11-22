Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church to host memorial for former ABC13 News Anchor Chauncy Glover

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An event celebrating the life and legacy of former Eyewitness News Anchor Chauncy Glover will be held on Saturday.

The ceremony will be at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Ave, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Those who plan to attend the free event are being asked to RSVP.

It will be livestreamed for those who are not able to be there in person.

Glover died unexpectedly at his home at 39 years old on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California.

He spent nearly nine years working for ABC13 in Houston and covered breaking news, community stories, and major weather events like Hurricane Harvey.

While in Houston, Glover was dedicated to helping Houston Youth through his non-profit, The Chauncy Glover Project.

Since founding the mentoring group, CGP, the organization has served over 200,000 young men and dispersed more than $250,000 in scholarships. The non-profit was created to groom inner-city Black and Latino teen boys into accomplished men. His father, Robert Glover, along with his family are determined to continue his legacy through his organization.

Glover was laid to rest in his hometown of Athens, Alabama, on Nov. 16.

His parents shared a statement soon after his passing.

"We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy's beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy," they said. "He was more than a son and brother - he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community."

