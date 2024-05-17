'The Beach Boys' reunite for upcoming documentary on Disney+

For the first time in over 60 years The Beach Boys reunited for an upcoming documentary called "The Beach Boys" on Disney+.

MALIBU, Calif. -- For the first time in over 60 years The Beach Boys reunited for an upcoming documentary called "The Beach Boys" on Disney+.

It's described as a celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations. The documentary traces the band from humble family beginnings and features never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with band members and other luminaries in the music business.

It was September 2023 when Mike Love, Brian Wilson, David Marks and Al Jardine reunited on a strip of beach in Malibu called Paradise Cove.

"We're here at the original spot, right over there, that the first album cover (Surfin' Safari) of The Beach Boys was shot. We got the surfboard, the original surfboard, from that original shoot back in 1963," said Frank Marshall, director of "The Beach Boys" documentary.

Marshall adds, "The fact that this group came along and put lyrics and harmonies to surf music. The Beach Boys sound is the sound of joy, so I thought it would be sort of poetic for The Beach Boys to get together where it all started. The whole day was so joyful and memorable. It was really like a family reunion."

"The Beach Boys" documentary is available to stream May 24 on Disney+.

