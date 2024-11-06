TGI Fridays shutters all Houston locations after bankruptcy filing

DALLAS, Texas -- Restaurant chain TGI Fridays filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 2, saying it is looking for ways to "ensure the long-term viability" of the casual dining brand after closing many of its branches in 2024.

The Dallas-based company's Chapter 11 filing in a Texas federal court accelerates a gradual decline for an iconic chain that was once near the center of American pop culture but has seen its customer base dwindle as tastes changed.

Until January 2024, Houston still had four locations, including 12895 Gulf Fwy., Houston/Almeda; 1105 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands; 7728 Cypress Creek Pkwy.; and 20430 Hwy 59 N, Humble. Alameda and Woodlands Malls closed in January 2024, and the remaining two just closed at the end of October. The only locations remaining in Texas are five at DFW Airport.

