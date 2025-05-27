Woman arrested in connection with jet ski hit-and-run that killed teen in Grapevine: Officials

GRAPEVINE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been taken in for questioning in connection with the hit-and-run death of an 18-year-old who was kayaking in north Texas.

On Monday, the Texas Game Wardens released a photo of the woman who they say was operating a jet ski that hit Avan Moore over the holiday weekend.

By Tuesday, authorities said they had taken Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez in as a suspect tied to Moore's death.

Police said the woman was operating the jet ski with another passenger. Following the incident, the passenger stayed on the scene and was interviewed by first responders while the woman left with a man.

In a rush to leave the scene, police said the man also hit a vehicle while leaving.

Moore was taken to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Grapevine Police Department.

