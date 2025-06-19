Body found amid recovery mission for woman who fell off WaveRunner in Lake Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after search crews found a woman's body who matched the description of a woman who fell off a WaveRunner early Tuesday afternoon in Lake Houston, according to police.

On Tuesday, police say a group of family and friends were gathered at Deussen Park for a picnic and some fun on the water when the incident occurred.

"Right now, the reports are some had flotation devices on and some did not," HPD Captain Kenneth Campbell said. "One of the people without, at the very back, fell off the jet ski. They did not come out of the water. The people operating the jet ski searched the area and called 911."

At one point, the Houston Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and other first responders had a total of 10 boats on the water searching for the victim. HPD Dive Team members have been using Sonar technology to help locate the young woman.

The dive team has been focused on a recovery mission ever since, and says they found a body that matched the description of the missing woman on Thursday, according to HPD.

The identification of the body is pending verification by the medical examiner's office.

Authorities warn people that as more make it out to the area waterways this summer, please wear a life jacket.

