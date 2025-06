Search for missing woman who fell off jet ski in Lake Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fire officials say a search is underway after receiving a report on a woman who fell off a jet ski in Lake Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

Houston Fire Department received the call at about 1:21 p.m. at Deussen Park in northeast Houston.

According to HFD, the caller said that the woman was approximately 20 years old.

Fire officials currently have units on the water in search of the missing woman.