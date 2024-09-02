New study says Texas ranks as America's 7th hardest working state in 2024

Texas residents are among the most industrious workers in the country, according to WalletHub's annual "Hardest-Working States in America (2024)" study. The Lone Star State ranks No. 7 this year.

Despite still ranking in the top 10, though, Texas has seemingly become a little less driven over the last six years. Texas ranked No. 4 most industrious state for two years in a row starting in 2019, then slipped to No. 5 in 2021 and 2022, then to No. 6 in 2023. And here we've arrived at No. 7.

The 2024 report ranked each state based on two major categories: "Direct Work Factors," which cover average workweek hours, employment rates, and the rate of "idle youth" (a.k.a. the measure of 18 to 24-year-old residents who aren't enrolled in school, have no job, or a high school diploma or GED); and "Indirect Work Factors," such as the share of workers with multiple jobs, average commute times, and other employment data.

