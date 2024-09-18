Texas Ranger testifies that HPD officers fired 1st shot within 18 seconds of Harding Street raid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On the day of the botched Harding Street raid, Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas' dog Star was dead just 18 seconds after narcotics officers arrived at the scene.

That's just one part of the testimony during day seven of the murder trial of former Houston police officer Gerald Goines.

After a Houston homicide detective finished up three days of testimony on the stand, prosecutors called up Texas Ranger Jeff Wolf, who the District Attorney's office asked to reconstruct the botched raid.

Wolf walked jurors through the layout of the home and 3D renderings. He then used various body-worn and surveillance cameras to show a timeline of the shooting.

In that testimony, Wolf showed that the first narcotics officer's feet hit the ground on Harding Street at 5:27 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2019.

Just 18 seconds later, the front door to 7815 Harding Street would be breached, and the first shot fired.

Wolf testified that he believes Officer Lovings fired the first shot, hitting the couple's dog, Star.

He said subsequent shots hit Nicholas, who died on the couch. Wolf said Tuttle came from a bedroom and was able to get off, at most, four shots before he was killed.

In the meantime, Wolf testified that the majority of the shots were fired by officers with the Houston Police Department, with at least 40 rounds fired.

Wolf said all but two of the shots happened within the first minute and 22 seconds.

Jurors were seen paying very close attention to the testimony and taking notes.

Wolf will continue to be cross-examined by the Goines defense team on Wednesday.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys say the case could be wrapped up within a few days.

