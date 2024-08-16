Eyewitness believes septic company may be illegally dumping into Spring sewer system

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A septic system service company in Spring is under investigation after a video showed a truck may have been dumping waste into a manhole.

Jake Lewis told ABC13 he was cutting through behind a movie theater complex on Holzwarth near Cypresswood on Wednesday morning when he saw a tanker truck with a hose running to a manhole. He took the video and sent it to his local Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) No. 110.

Soon, Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables and other officials were on the scene. The truck had the name "Texas Pride Septic" on it.

ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey asked Lewis, "What do you think is in that tank?"

"Human feces and other contaminants," Lewis answered. "Obviously, when you get your septic pumped, you're getting feces and other materials taken out of the tank, and they should be paying the appropriate people at the appropriate facility to dump it and not dump it out in the sewer system."

Precinct 4 confirmed an investigation is underway.

Marie Salinas Parker, a lawyer with WCID 110, issued a statement to ABC13:

"The unauthorized dumping was halted immediately. Local law enforcement was notified. It is the understanding of Harris County WCID No. 110 that the Environmental Crimes Unit with Harris County Precinct 4 Constables is conducting an ongoing investigation."

By law, septic service companies are supposed to dispose of waste at designated facilities.

ABC13 went to Texas Pride Septic on Spring Stuebner, which was locked during business hours. No one answered or returned a call.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) also weighed in with this statement:

"The TCEQ Houston Region Office has not received information pertaining to this allegation. Citizens who wish to report environmental concerns can locate the TCEQ complaint process on our website or by calling the TCEQ Houston Region Water Quality phone duty line at 713-767-3676. Additionally, citizens can contact their local authorities to report allegations of illegal dumping."

