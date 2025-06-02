Texas Legislature ends with Gov. Abbott facing big decisions on school vouchers, THC, and abortion

The 89th Texas Legislative Session concludes Monday. Explore some of the legislation ABC13 has covered this session:
Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 2 into law early last month. It allows some Texas families to use public dollars for private school tuition.
Senate Bill 3 landed on Abbott's desk early last week. If Abbott does not veto the legislation, it will ban THC in Texas. THC is an $8 billion industry in the state.
Senate Bill 31, also known as the "Life of the Mother Act," is on Abbott's desk. The legislation aims to clarify when doctors can perform a medically necessary abortion.
