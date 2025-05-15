Future of Texas-themed amusement park uncertain after bill pulled

A Texas-themed amusement park in Waller County is at a standstill after a lawmaker pulled a bill amid growing community backlash.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The future of a proposed Texas-themed amusement park in Waller County is up in the air after a lawmaker pulled a bill critical to its operations following backlash from residents.

"I really can't even conceptualize the amount of noise it would create," Amanda Averitt said.

Averitt and her family live at a ranch approximately two miles from the property purchased for TexasLand USA.

Averitt garnered more than 500 signatures on a petition opposing HB 5685. The bill would have created an improvement district for the park.

"The landowners associated with the proposed Waller County Improvement District No. 3 have asked me to withdraw House Bill 5685. They believe additional time is needed to share accurate information about the project and how a proposed district would function," Rep. Stan Kitzman told ABC13.

"It's great for now. It gives us a moment to breathe, but it's definitely not over," Averitt said.

TexasLand USA Founder Lizzy McGee sent ABC13 the following statement:

"We appreciate the support we've received from the Waller County community over the past two years since they first responded to our Request for Information via the Greater Houston Partnership. HB 5685 was recently withdrawn to allow more time for discussion of the proposed district. To be clear, the bill would not have created a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), and it did not seek any property tax abatements from the County or other entities. The bill would have used revenue generated on-site from Guests to improve public roads and contract with additional law enforcement. We appreciate the widespread local support for our project and look forward to continuing to work with the community as we evaluate our long-term plans."

The text shows the proposed bill would have allowed a path forward for a TIRZ and tax abatements.

