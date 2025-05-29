Lt. governor Dan Patrick warns of THC-linked schizophrenia as SB3 heads to Abbott's desk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warned of THC-induced schizophrenia during a press conference Wednesday as he celebrated the passage of Senate Bill 3, which would ban THC.

"This is everything you can buy at a smoke shop and a vape shop that will either cause potentially paranoia, schizophrenia, tremendous health issues for you," Patrick said, standing in front of a table filled with edibles.

As alarming as these claims may sound to some, doctors say they may be true in some cases.

"There is clearly an association between using cannabis and developing schizophrenia," said Dr. Michael Weaver, director at the Center for Neurobehavioral Research on Addiction at UTHealth Houston.

Weaver said the odds go up the earlier someone begins using THC and the more THC they use.

"And then, if you've got a family history, that increases the risk even further," he said.

Several veterans, who testified against SB 3 in March, said banning THC poses an even greater risk.

"Before legal, hemp-derived consumables entered my life, the medications prescribed for my suicidal ideations pushed me dangerously closer to giving up," John Jowers said at the time.

Although SB3 has passed, Gov. Greg Abbott hasn't said if he will sign the bill and has been notably silent on the matter.

"Governor Abbott will thoughtfully review any legislation sent to his desk," Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said.

"There's not much he can do. He's probably gonna sign the bill," Rice University political science professor Bob Stein said.

But Stein suspects the governor may still have some apprehensions about signing SB3.

THC is an $8 billion industry in Texas and businesses have warned the bill would cost jobs.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed to the economy when he vetoed a similar bill last year.

Stein doubts Abbott will take DeSantis' approach and said Patrick's remarks Wednesday may make it even less likely.

"I wouldn't say he was threatening the governor or daring the governor, but he said, you know, 'I've got the votes. House and Senate have cleared the bill,'" Stein said.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.