Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain makes another push to allow pregnant women access to HOV lanes

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas lawmakers are making another push to give pregnant women a pass for the HOV lane.

State Rep. Briscoe Cain from Deer Park is behind the latest push.

On Tuesday, the representative filed House Bill 427, which would alter the Texas transportation code to allow pregnant drivers to use any HOV lane in the state "regardless of whether the vehicle is occupied by a passenger other than the operator's unborn child."

Per Texas state law, all vehicles in HOV lanes must have two or more occupants.

It isn't the first time lawmakers have fought for a fetus to count as an extra passenger on Texas roads.

Cain proposed a similar bill in 2022 after a pregnant woman in north Texas went viral for challenging her HOV lane violation.

If approved, Cain's new bill would go into effect on Sept. 1, 2025.

