Texas DPS trooper critical after being hit by suspected drunk driver on Highway 249, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drunk driver will face charges after hitting and seriously injuring a Texas DPS trooper during a routine traffic stop in northwest Harris County, authorities said Friday.

It happened at about 2:50 a.m. on Highway 249 near Washington.

According to Lt. Craig Cummings with Texas DPS, the trooper was standing on the driver's side of the vehicle he'd pulled over, when the suspected drunk driver hit the side of his patrol vehicle, the stopped driver's car and then the trooper.

A passerby flagged down a different trooper working in the area after the crash.

The suspect ran away from the scene, but was later caught a mile or two away by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

At last check, the trooper was in the hospital in critical condition, Cummings told ABC13, adding that they are hopeful he will survive.

No one else was seriously injured.

The driver is expected to face several charges.

Authorities said the trooper is assigned to the Katy office and works with the Crash Reduction Task Force.

Highway 249 was shut down for the investigation, but has since reopened.

