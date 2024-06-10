Despite differences, Texas Democrats emerge from convention with unity message

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- State Democrats just wrapped up this year's political convention over the weekend.

Despite policy differences surrounding issues like immigration and President Biden's support of Israel, leaders emerged from El Paso preaching a message of party unity.

Odus Evbagharu, former chair of the Harris County Democrats, attended the convention and said Democrats are focusing on issues favorable to their base and even voters who lean to the right leading into the November election.

Specifically, Evbagharu said issues like abortion, birth control access, and school vouchers could broaden support for the party across the state. He also said it's too early to gauge enthusiasm within the base.

Texas Democrats haven't won a statewide race since 1994.

This November, Rep. Colin Allred is challenging Texas' junior U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Democrats are also trying to win several state house seats to loosen Republican's grip on the legislature.

