Texas' coastal emergency leaders on preparing for Beryl: 'We've got to be ready'

"We don't anticipate an evacuation order, but we've got to be ready," a Matagorda County spokesperson said. Matagorda County said as many as 60,000 more people could be in the area.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas' coastal communities are preparing for what Beryl could bring early next week.

EMERGENCY LEADERS IN TEXAS' COASTAL COMMUNITIES ON HIGH ALERT

The storm that could soon to be crashing into Texas' coast has emergency leaders on high alert.

"We have plans in place and we've already activated those preparation plans," Galveston emergency management coordinator Bryon Frankland said.

Frankland said as of right now the island is expecting some impacts from Beryl.

"We will see strong rip currents along the Texas coast pretty much from Galveston down to Brownsville," Frankland explained. "Storm surge will be a factor all along the coast, low lying areas."

IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE WORSE FURTHER SOUTH

The message in Galveston is to be aware and prepared. The words are stronger further south.

"Do not attempt to ride this out," Matagorda County spokesperson Mitch Thames said. "We're not scaring everybody because there's a hurricane coming."

Matagorda County is bracing for a possible direct hit from Beryl. If that happens, leaders say they're anticipating strong storm surge, flooding, and power outages.

At this point, they're not asking anyone to leave.

"We don't anticipate an evacuation order, but we've got to be ready," Thames said.

THE STORM COULD COME AT A TIME WHEN COASTAL COMMUNITIES HAVE A LOT OF TOURISTS

The timing isn't ideal. Coastal communities have a lot of tourists right now because of the July 4th holiday.

Matagorda County said as many as 60,000 more people could be in the area. If you're planning to be near the coast after this weekend, leaders say make sure you're prepared.

"Enjoy the weekend," Frankland said. "Have fun down here, but stay aware of the surroundings."

SOME TOURISTS ARE HEADING RIGHT INTO THE GULF

The cruise terminals in Galveston were empty on Friday. That'll change this weekend.

The Port of Galveston schedule shows four cruise ships will head into the gulf. Shawn and Josy Glancy will be on one of those ships.

"Life's an adventure," Shawn Glancy said. "We'll ride the waves sort of speak."

A cruise the Glancy's hope isn't too rocky knowing Beryl is in the Gulf.

"Of course, we're kind of skeptical of going, but I'm sure the cruise will make sure we are safe," Josy Glancy said.

Carnival and Royal Caribbean both have cruise ships scheduled to leave from Galveston this weekend. ABC13 reached out to the cruise lines.

Here's what Carnival said:

Currently, we have not made any changes to embarkations in Galveston this weekend, but if changes need to be made, we'll post them at the link above and give you an update. Updates to its schedule can be found here.

Royal Caribbean sent this statement:

"The safety of our guests, crew, and communities we visit is our top priority. Along with our Chief Meteorologist, we are closely monitoring the progression of Hurricane Beryl, and are making adjustments to some of our Caribbean sailings for the comfort and safety of our guests and crew. Guests and travel advisors will be notified directly of any necessary changes."

TRAVEL EXPERTS SHARE ADVICE ON WHAT YOU CAN DO TRAVELING DURING HURRICANE SEASON

Some travelers in the Caribbean have already experienced Beryl.

Brook Harrington is in Jamaica.

She was there as Beryl went through as a category four hurricane.

"It was nerve wracking to see winds that high," Harrington recalled.

Harrington says she was prepared. She runs Harrington Travel Co. from the College Station area.

Harrington said it's important to be flexible, and have travel insurance.

"I have seen firsthand the stress that other people did not necessarily do that are here in the midst of cancelled flights and having to stay on the island for four or five days," Harrington said.

An out-of-pocket cost that can add up if you don't have protection.

