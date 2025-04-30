Houstonians want more options for entertainment, UH survey shows

A University of Houston survey shows that Houstonians want more entertainment options, suggesting the city could attract more visitors and families.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the country, Houston boasts a rich cultural and economic landscape.

However, a new survey suggests it may be missing out on key amenities that could enhance its appeal for families and visitors.

Researchers at the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs found that many Houstonians, especially those with children, are calling for more entertainment options, including theme parks and additional professional sports teams.

Longtime residents remember when the city was home to family favorites like the Houston Comets, AstroWorld, and WaterWorld. As the city has grown, many of those attractions have disappeared.

The report shows broad support and enthusiasm in the community for creating theme parks and more sports teams. It also indicates that families with children under 18 are particularly frequent users of Houston's parks and green spaces.

These families are eager for more recreational outlets.

Mark P. Jones, Ph.D., is a political science fellow at the Hobby School. He said the data highlights a critical opportunity for city planners and policymakers.

"Dallas has all these things," Jones said. "Dallas is about the size of Houston. If we are getting growth now, we would be able to get more growth, attractions, and visitors if we had these additional amenities."

The findings could help guide future development efforts aimed at making Houston not just a place to live, but a top destination for entertainment and leisure. The full survey results are available now on the Hobby School's website.

