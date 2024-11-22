TABC agent fired over alleged prostitution during 'historic' sex trafficking bust, records show

A TABC agent was fired over allegations that he had sexual contact with a possible sex trafficking victim during a major investigation, records said.

A TABC agent was fired over allegations that he had sexual contact with a possible sex trafficking victim during a major investigation, records said.

A TABC agent was fired over allegations that he had sexual contact with a possible sex trafficking victim during a major investigation, records said.

A TABC agent was fired over allegations that he had sexual contact with a possible sex trafficking victim during a major investigation, records said.

An undercover agent with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) was fired over allegations he had sexual contact with a possible sex trafficking victim during a major investigation, according to records obtained by ABC13.

Last month, TABC touted the investigation as "historic" and "an extraordinary day for law enforcement" when 80 possible human trafficking victims were rescued from 9 different nightclubs across north and east Houston.

ABC13 was at La Condesa on Jensen when it was busted on Oct. 18.

Four days later, TABC held a news conference and invited partnering agencies to discuss the collaborative effort.

"In total, over 200 people were involved," TABC Chairman Kevin Lilly said.

But there is one person they did not talk about.

According to records obtained by Eyewitness News through an open records request, Moises Felipe Moreno, a TABC agent during the long-term investigation, was accused of engaging in prostitution/sexual contact and official oppression.

It happened at El Flamingo on Aldine Mail Route, one of the targeted nightclubs. TABC's Office of Inspector General (OIG) collected surveillance video, photos, and witness statements and referred the findings to the Harris County District Attorney's Office Public Corruption Division.

While the DA's office declined to file charges, writing in a letter that "the State will not be able to prove every element" of the offenses, employee records show Moreno was fired in March 2024, and TABC confirmed it was as a result of the investigation.

"They had to sustain multiple or singular policy violations that he did," explained Greg Fremin, a retired HPD captain not involved in the case. "Even though the D-A's office didn't charge him, it just means they didn't have enough evidence to bring him in front of a grand jury."

Instead, in August, Moreno was hired by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's Office under Constable Nabil Shike. Chief Deputy Jimmy Evans told ABC13 they did a thorough background check and were aware of the allegations. He also said Moreno was fired for policy violations, not criminal activity. So, after an interview and command staff discussions, they "felt comfortable going forward in hiring him," Evans said.

"They're putting themselves in a precarious position," cautioned Fremin, who has studied the phenomena of "wandering officers," or officers fired from one agency only to be hired by another.

Moreno did not respond to repeated ABC13 requests for comment.

TABC would not release the full OIG investigation.

"TABC is unable to comment further on specifics related to the records of current or former employees," a spokesman wrote in an email.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.