Liberty Co. bridge that collapsed over Trinity River during May flood could remain closed until 2025

ROMAYOR, Texas (KTRK) -- The Trinity River Bridge along FM 787 in Romayor has been closed since early May.

The eastbound approach road collapsed after flooding washed away supports. The westbound approach road is currently cracked and warped.

"Since the bridge has been out, it's been a real ordeal," resident Sandra Harris said.

She added that it took crews years to repair the bridge when it collapsed in 2019.

According to its website, the Texas Department of Transportation expects the bridge to remain closed until January 2025.

People who live in the area expressed concern about the delay, saying many Romayor residents are either low-income or elderly.

As a result, residents have to take lengthy detours, which they say creates an incredibly challenging travel time.

A TxDOT spokesperson told ABC13 there is currently no timeline for repairs, but the long-term solution is to relocate the bridge due to the migration of the Trinity River.

"Where are they going to move it? There's no easy way around the bridge," Harris questioned.

The spokesperson said staff is assessing other bridges in the area, including the Trinity River Bridge on State Highway 105.

