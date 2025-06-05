38-year-old Ye Myint Aung was seen on surveillance camera, collapsing after being hit 20 times in the face on May 23.

Houston teen charged when man dies after being found severely beaten behind gas station, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a man has been charged for his role in the late death of another man found severely beaten behind a gas station in northwest Harris County on May 23.

Homicide detectives began their investigation after the Harris County Coroner's Office notified officials of a delayed death case at their office.

That Friday at around 9 p.m., the victim, 38-year-old Ye Myint Aung, was found behind the Synco Station on 13102 Bissonnet Street with severe trauma to his face. Aung was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries on May 25.

Detectives arrived at the gas station where he was found and spoke to a clerk before reviewing surveillance footage.

Officials said the video shows the suspect, 17-year-old Lansselo Martinez, and another person arrive at the gas station on Thursday at about 7 p.m. The two reportedly stayed for longer than 15 minutes and were seen communicating with Aung.

Court documents said the teen and the passenger then drove away when a beer bottle, which was set on the hood, fell off. That caused the suspect to believe someone threw it at them. However, court documents said the passenger had placed the beer bottle on the hood when they first arrived at the filling station.

Martinez reportedly then got out of his car and began attacking other patrons inside the gas station, records said. Officials said two people ran off before the victim was pointed out, and Martinez started to hit him.

Aung was reportedly hit on the head at least 20 times. Another camera recorded the 38-year-old at the back of the store shortly before he was seen losing consciousness and collapsing.

According to the sheriff's office, Aung was found 12 hours later by a customer who frequents the store.

HCSO said the suspect was brought in for questioning on June 4 before he was charged with murder.

He was taken to the Harris County Jail, awaiting his first court appearance.

