Man charged with murder after mother found beaten to death in her E. Harris Co. home

When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the woman's son holding a hammer. Investigators believe he may have used it to kill his mother.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators say a son may have used a hammer to beat his mother to death in the garage of their east Harris County home.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the victim's stepson found 69-year-old Eva Peavy unresponsive around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ellesmere Drive in the Woodforest neighborhood and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found her son, Jarell Joseph, holding a hammer. Investigators believe he may have used it to kill his mother.

"He called 911. His stepbrother was also home. He observed his stepbrother with a hammer. His brother was not really speaking to him and was acting indifferent, and so the individual that came home and observed all this just kept his distance," Sgt. Michael Ritchie said.

The 35-year-old was arrested, charged with murder, and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Peavy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they are speaking to family members, trying to get to the bottom of why this happened.

Ritchie said HCSO has previous history with the family involved, but he did not provide further details.