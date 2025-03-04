18-year-old arrested and charged in beating death of 8-year-old boy in Baytown area

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the death of his girlfriend's 8-year-old brother, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Nolan Stallings was arrested on Monday and charged with injury to a child, a felony.

On Feb. 10, deputies responded to a hospital at 4401 Garth Road in Baytown, where the boy had been transported with various injuries to his body, Gonzalez said.

The child remain in critical condition until he died days later. According to the sheriff, the boy's injuries were consistent with abuse, which is believed to have happened at a home in the 100 block of Greendell Street.

By Monday, Stallings was charged in connection with the case and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Stallings is dating the victim's sister, the sheriff said.

ABC13 is working to gather more information about this story. Check for updates on Eyewitness News.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.