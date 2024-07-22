Texas politicians weigh in on Biden's decision to exit 2024 presidential race

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After heavy pressure from congressional Democrats, President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Texas Democrats and Republicans alike are weighing in on Biden's decision.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to speak for the first time on Monday since being endorsed by Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate.

President Biden thrust his party into virtually unprecedented uncertainty Sunday when he announced he was ending his reelection campaign

The 81-year-old is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history. He had resisted calls to step aside since critics said he performed poorly while debating former President Donald Trump last month.

Now, support is building behind Harris, but a lot still seems uncertain.

On Monday morning, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is expected to hold a press conference at the Harris County GOP office, saying, "Texas can't afford four more years of open borders and a failed economy." The press conference begins at 9:45 a.m.

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher put out a statement praising the endorsement, saying she's proud to have worked with Harris, especially in leading efforts to "protect reproductive health and freedom of American women."

But what does all of this mean for the Texas races in November? ABC13's Tom Abrahams, host of our Sunday politics show "This Week in Texas," sat down with local Republican and Democratic strategists to ask.

"She's down from Donald Trump. Not down as much as Joe Biden was -- Donald Trump, in the polling data. But that's all going to change. Will Trump get a bounce from the convention?" Republican strategist Court Koenning asked. "Heck, their convention may be the most-watched convention ever because it may actually make news."

"What it means for Texas? There's just going to be a lot more energy for our delegates heading to Chicago, August 19, when the Democratic National Convention will start," Democratic strategist Odus Evbagharu said. "I also think for Colin Allred, it's going to give him a little bit of juice now."

Allred is running against Cruz in November.

