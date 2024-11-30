$100K bond set for woman accused of severely beating friend's 4-year-old, charging documents say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been arrested after she allegedly severely beat a 4-year-old child who is in the hospital in critical condition, according to records.

Charging documents said that Tameria Barnett was charged with injury to a child and was taken into custody at the Harris County Jail on Friday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a hospital about an injured child's case. Officials said the child exhibited signs of abuse and was transported to Texas Children's Hospital.

HCSO's homicide unit began an investigation due to the nature of the child's "life-threatening" injuries. Officials found the child had been in Barnett's care since September 2024.

According to records, Barnett is a friend of the child's mother, who is incarcerated.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent out a post on social media, saying the young child was allegedly beaten daily for months.

There has been no contact with the child's father since September, according to HCSO.

Barnett appeared in probable cause court on Friday evening, where her bond was set at $100,000.