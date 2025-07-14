Burglary suspect barricaded inside of NW Harris County Burger King, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A SWAT situation shut down FM-1960 near the North Freeway early Monday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on social media that deputies responded to the Burger King in the 600 block of FM-1960 West around 5 a.m.

Two men were said to be inside the building, deputies said. There was one who was detained, but the other barricaded himself inside of the restaurant.

In a later update, HCSO said it is believed that the man inside is an apparent burglary suspect.

ABC13's SkyEye crew was on the scene of the investigation. They spotted what's known as a "Rook" at the entrance of the restaurant. It's a modified caterpillar skid steer, or digger, created by Ring Power Corporation.

"We got law enforcement hiding behind their vehicles, trying to stay in a safe space. That's why they use the drone and the robots so that they, for the safety of the officers," SkyEye reporter Tammy Rose said. "As well as using that rook. A couple of years ago, we saw one of those in action, breaking down like an entire home to get somebody out of the house safely."

Alex Ramsey, who pilots SkyEye, has a background in law enforcement and gave insight into what may happen next.

"As time does go on and time gets pressed, they will start deploying CS (tear) gas inside as an irritant to try and get him to come out. Situations like that," Ramsey said. "Last case scenario would be physically going inside the building and extracting him out."

During the newscast, several moments of movement could be seen from outside. At one point, a fog-like substance, presumed to be tear gas, was seen inside the building, with officers moving swiftly on one side of the eatery.

So far, there has been no word on any possible charges.

