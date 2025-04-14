Former Harris County mail room clerk sentenced to 5 years for credit card fraud, records show

Former Harris County mail room clerk Sharika Prejean is accused of stealing the identity of a man and appeared in court on Thursday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Court documents show that a former Harris County mail room clerk is facing time behind bars for credit card fraud.

On April 7, Sharika Prejean was convicted of credit card fraud and was sentenced to five years by the court.

Records show that in 2023, Prejean was accused of stealing the identity of a man who was at least 65 years old.

Prejean was facing two charges, one of which had to do with stealing the man's identification and the second with credit card abuse.

Those two charges were dismissed because she was convicted of credit card fraud, according to court records.

Authorities believe there could be more victims she may have taken advantage of during her power as a county clerk supervisor.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Prejean also worked as a former USPS employee, where she allegedly stole hundreds of dollars before working for the county.

The DA's office says while she worked as a mail room clerk at the clerk's office, investigators found she had allegedly engaged in credit card abuse.

"It came to their attention that there were nine victims that had possibly been used in unauthorized manners," officials said.

