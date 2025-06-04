Police searching for suspect who allegedly sprayed unknown chemical aboard METRORail train

METRO police said the alleged attack sent three passengers to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three METRORail passengers are in the hospital after a suspect allegedly sprayed an unknown chemical aboard a train on Wednesday.

METRO police confirmed the alleged attack happened at about 1:40 p.m. at Preston Station.

Police said an unknown individual sprayed an unknown chemical substance aboard a METRO train, causing the train operator to immediately stop and deboard at the UHD platform.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, authorities added, though their conditions are unclear.

Police said the suspect has not been caught, and an investigation remains ongoing.

